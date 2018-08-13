(click to enlarge to full size) Japanese Anemone (Anemone hupehensis) is a wonderful flower for the late summer and will grow in sun or shade so a good addition to the woodland border. The leaves are semi-evergreen and deeply cut and bring interesting texture to a herbaceous border. I just love the contrasting coronet of intense yellow…
The female red-tailed bumblebee (Bombus lapidarius) is a very large, black bumblebee with a big red ‘tail’. It is a social bee, nesting in old burrows, or under stones and can be found in gardens, farmland, woodland edges, hedgerows and heathland: anywhere there are flowers to feed on. This was spotted on some Asters (if I can…
(click to enlarge to full size – if you dare) The spider species Araneus diadematus is commonly called the European garden spider, diadem spider, cross spider, or crowned orb weaver. It is a dangerous time in the garden, whilst cutting down or pulling out dead and finished flowers you run the gauntlet of coming face-to-face with one…
(click to enlarge to full size) Rosa x oderata Mutabilis is an old tea rose with a light fragrance. She is repeat flowering and ideal for hedging and loved by bees. The pointed flame-coloured buds, open to butterfly-like, coppery-yellow, single flowers on airy growth; changing to pink and finally coppery-crimson. Requires a warm, protected position.
Azure Damselflies (Coenagrion puella) ready to mate. Not as sharp as I wanted, but I do like the diaphanous wings.
a bee with attitude With three yellow stripes and very hairy legs and face, I suspect this is a male bee. A very large one I can add, which landed slap in front of me as I was perusing the plants in the plant section at Trelissick Garden. He neglected to tell me his name. But…
(click to enlarge to full size) This pretty shrub was covered in flowers in early June (Bonython Garden) I think it is Halesia carolina (Snowdrop tree or Carolina Silverbell), but I don’t think I have seen one before. It is so pretty. Originating from south-eastern USA it is a hardy tall shrub/small tree. The spreading branches are…
(click to enlarge to full size) “People from a planet without flowers would think we must be mad with joy the whole time to have such things about us” ~ Iris Murdoch
One In Trelissick Garden near Truro, I came across a patch of these flowers Giant scabious (Cephalaria gigantea) which can grow to a whopping 2.5m so if you buy this plant then make sure it is at the back of the border. Two What drew my attention to them wasn’t the actual flower, pretty as it is,…
